Make Lingayat leader from north Karnataka as CM: Seer demands from BJP

Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali Mutt Seer Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami demanded from the BJP to accord chief minister post to a leader from Lingayat community belonging to North Karnataka if B S Yediyurappa has to be replaced.

Speaking to media persons after distributing food packets to corona-warriors and caretakers of Covid patients in the premises of the general hospital in Harihar town on Saturday, he said talks regarding a change in Karnataka CM are doing the rounds. If a change of leadership is inevitable, BJP high command must make Lingayat leader from north Karnataka as next chief minister, he said.

He said north Karnataka is deprived of development over the last several decades. Leaders of north Karnataka need political power to implement projects related to irrigation and agriculture as part of social justice, he added.

He said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had sought time till September 15 to provide 2A reservation benefits to Panchamasali community. He exuded confidence that the chief minister would announce reservation to Panchamasali community before the deadline.