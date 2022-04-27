MIA arranges trolleys for passengers at baggage belts

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has started arranging trolleys near the baggage belts. The trolleys are being arranged near belt one in the international arrival one and belts two and three at the domestic arrival hall.

The trolleys will be kept in place before the scheduled arrival of a domestic or international flight for arriving passengers to use them straight away.

This initiative will further reduce time taken by passengers in taking out trolleys arranged near baggage belt number three and one respectively. The customer service executives (CSE) ensure that the trolleys are arranged before the arrival of each flight. Earlier passengers had to take out a trolley and shift it to the belt.

The airport operations control centre (AOCC) directs the airline concerned to deliver bags to a specified belt. With this new arrangement, passengers need to load their luggage onto trolleys from the belt and exit the arrival hall, making the whole process seamless and convenient to them. Some teams work on deploying trolleys near the baggage belts.

Pink waste bins

Another team ensures that trolleys that passengers use, are ferried back to their respective place before the next flight arrives. MIA has placed 46 pink waste bins in washrooms in order to help women dispose off personal hygiene items including sanitary pads and diapers.

