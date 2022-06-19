Minority residential schools to include millet on the menu

Residential schools run by the Minority Welfare department will introduce millet in their food menu in an attempt to improve the nutritional levels among children.

On a pilot basis this academic year, millet will be introduced in two residential schools in Haveri, the home district of CM Bommai. This programme will benefit 600 children.

According to the officials, the schools located in backward taluks have been selected. “There are over five schools and one PU college run by us in Haveri district. We have selected two schools to serve Millet as these two schools are in the backward taluks,” an official explained.

Millet will be served for a total of 10 months and a study will be conducted on nutritional improvement in children. “Massachusetts Institute of Technology will conduct the study on health improvements among children post the consumption of millet food and they will conduct the study free of cost,” the official mentioned.

The department is conducting a health check-up of children at these two schools in Haveri and the same will be recorded for the purpose of post improvement study. “What millet should be included has been left to the respective schools depending on the preference of children and availability at the local level,” the official added.

However, inclusion of millet in the daily food menu will cost an additional Rs 200 per child per month. The existing food expenditure is Rs 1,750 per child per month.

The Union Ministry of Education had instructed all state governments to introduce millet in the midday Meal menu.