Modi rings Bommai and enquires about his health post-Covid infection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has tested positive for Covid-19, and enquired about his health. Modi rang up Bommai at 4.30 pm on learning about his infection along with two others in the family, according to an official statement.

"The conversation took place for five minutes where the Prime Minister advised him and others in the family to take proper treatment," the statement said.

During the conversation, Modi also enquired about the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Karnataka and the measures taken by the State government.

Also read: PM Modi likely to hold meeting with CMs on Covid-19 situation on January 13

In reply, the Chief Minister told the PM that he was holding a virtual meet with the ministers and officials on Covid-19 to prepare for the January 13 meeting with him (Modi), the statement said.

"All necessary steps have been taken. The vaccination drive has also been intensified. Measures will be taken based on the recommendations of the experts," Bommai informed Modi, the statement said.

Meanwhile, sources said Bommai went to the Manipal Hospital for a check-up and later returned home where he held a virtual meeting on Covid with officials.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: