Monsoon gathers steam, brings widespread rain in Karnataka

The monsoon has gathered steam, for the first time this season, causing widespread rain on the coast, Malnad and the plains on Monday.

Many parts of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru city, experienced heavy rainfall. Sharp showers in the evening left many low-lying parts of Mangaluru marooned. Most of the streets, including the busy Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki circles, were flooded with four to five-foot-deep water, causing hardships to the commuters. The overflowing stormwater drains made matters worse.

With buses staying off the flooded roads, the home-bound students and employees were stranded for hours.

Also Read | July-August rain deficit could lead to drought-like situation, says expert



Many parts of Udupi district and coastal taluks in Uttara Kannada continued to witness heavy showers on Monday. Hakladi in Kundapur taluk recorded a maximum of 146 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday). One house each in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks was completely damaged in the rain.

Kodagu district, including Madikeri city, received sharp showers on Monday. Dark clouds coupled with fog made life difficult for motorists in the hilly district. Bhagamandala registered 80 mm of rain on Sunday night. The water level in Triveni Sangama has gone up following torrential rain in the region.

Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan also witnessed good spells of rain in the last two days.

Up north, Belagavi, Dharwad Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, and Davangere districts recorded light to moderate showers and heavy rain at a few isolated places.

A good spell of rain, coupled with gusty winds, lashed Hosapete town. A few residents of Ward 15 had a tough time with rainwater gushing into their houses. Municipal workers drained rainwater from six houses in Indiranagar with motor pumps. Tree fall incidents were reported at a few places in the town.

Devotees at Huligi and Gavisiddeshwara temple in Koppal had a torrid time with skies opening up in the afternoon. Both the shrines witnessed a heavy rush in view of Guru Purnima on Monday.