Murugha Mutt seer sent to police custody till September 5

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5.

The seer was arrested on Thursday night and later developed health complications in jail. He was produced on Friday in a local court, where the police sought five days' custody.

The seer wrapped himself in a white cloth around his saffron attire and was taken in a wheelchair to the court.

Thick security cover was given all over the place right from the hospital, where he was taken after he complained of chest pain, to the court with barricades on key roads along the way.

Sharana has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, studying in a school run by the Mutt and staying in hostel also belonging to it.