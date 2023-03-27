Muslims need to be convinced about EWS quota: Madhuswamy

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Sunday said Muslims need to be convinced that reservation under the 10 per cent EWS quota will help them.

“We are of the opinion that Muslims will benefit,” Madhuswamy said.

The minister explained that Muslims came under three OBC categories for the purpose of reservation in Karnataka - Category 1, Category 2A and exclusively under Category 2B.

“Under Category 2B, they had 4 per cent reservation. Under the 10 per cent EWS pool, Muslims feel they can’t compete with Brahmins. We’re trying to convince Muslims that even among Brahmins, those with an annual income of Rs 8 lakh-Rs 10 lakh won’t come under this category. They come under the general category. Anyone with less income, irrespective of caste, will be considered as poor. Muslims have scope for a bigger share. We must convince them,” Madhuswamy said.

The minister said that the earlier plan of distributing the 10 per cent EWS quota among Vokkaligas and Lingayats was not approved by the union government. “They made it clear that we can’t touch the 10 per cent pool for backward communities or SC/STs. So, our option was to bring out one big community and empower them under the EWS pool,” he said.

According to Madhuswamy, eligible communities would take up not more than 3.5 percentage points under the EWS quota. “Also, those below an annual income of Rs 8 lakh are very few. So, we couldn’t possibly reserve just 1.5 percentage points out of the 10 per cent for EWS,” he said.

Moving Muslims under the EWS quota will need Parliament nod, Madhuswamy said.

“We’re recommending this to the union government. That’s our only role. Unless the union government accepts, it can’t be implemented.”

Internal quota

Madhuswamy clarified that the government has “rejected” the A J Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share.

The Sadashiva report gave 6 per cent to the SC (Left), 5 per cent for SC (Right), 3 per cent for touchables (Lambani, Bhovi, Korama, Koracha) and 1 per cent for others.

The Cabinet has given 6 per cent for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), 4.5 per cent for touchables and 1 per cent for others, Madhuswamy said.

“There are minute groups categorised as Others. These people haven’t seen reservation. Chandalas, for example, are just 618 people. How will they get reservation?” the minister said.

Madhuswamy said contrary to popular belief, the SC (left) and (right) are almost the same in terms of population.