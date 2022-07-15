Nano urea a revolution in agricultural sector, says Union minister

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture field. It will reduce storage space and costs, while improving yield, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

He was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of South India's first nano urea (liquid) production plant by IFFCO at Naganayakanahalli in Devanahalli taluk on Thursday evening.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for the plant.

The plant is estimated to be built in 15 months, at a cost of Rs 350 crore, on 12 acres of KIADB land. It is expected to produce 5 crore bottles of 500 ml each per annum.

This is India’s second nano urea production plant, the other one is operational in Gujarat and produces 1.5 lakh bottles every day.

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizer Bhagwanth Khuba and others were present on the occasion.

“The subsidy being given to fertilisers had stopped many innovations in the agriculture field. Nano urea will reduce the subsidy burden of the government, even if the price of urea increases in the international market,” Mandaviya said.

This can be sprayed using drones and will protect soil quality, thereby increasing the yield, he added. The trials are in the final stage, he said.

Nano DAP is also in the trial stage and India is about to become self-sufficient in fertilisers, he added.

“The PM had directed that the price of fertilisers should not increase even if subsidy increases and there should not be a shortage as well. India has not faced shortage of fertilizers in the last two years,” Mandaviya said.

Scientists and IFFCO took up the challenge of becoming self-sufficient.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister thanked the union government for choosing the state for this project.

He likened granular urea to chemotherapy that causes collateral damage, saying it pollutes the soil and water.

Bommai called nano urea "a farmers' friend" that saves them on transportation cost and storage space, while helping them get better yield.

The Karnataka government has signed deals with two companies for manufacturing ammonia from sea water, one of the plants is coming up near Mangaluru, he said.