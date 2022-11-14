National Herald case: D K Shivakumar appears before ED

National Herald PMLA case: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar appears before ED again

This is the second time that the federal agency is recording Shivakumar's statement in the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 15:53 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

This is the second time that the federal agency is recording his statement in the case that has been registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 60-year-old former Karnataka cabinet minister told reporters he has furnished all documents sought by the agency in connection with the probe and that he had to depose again despite seeking a deferment of the summons.

He was last questioned by the ED in the case last month after which he told reporters outside the agency's office on A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi that he was asked "a lot of questions" about Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald, his family members, and institutions linked to him.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Gandhis are the majority shareholders of Young Indian.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
D K Shivakumar
Congress 
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

 