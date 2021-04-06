No 6th Pay Commission wages, return to work, Karnataka govt tells transport unions

The B S Yediyurappa administration on Tuesday warned Road Transport Corporation employees of strict action if they go ahead with their strike on April 7.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should return to work," Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said, following a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

While the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees, Kumar said.

"The CM has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8% as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he said.

Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply to allow passengers to commute. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers.

"Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru," he said.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8% revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Election Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.