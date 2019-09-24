No bar on disqualified MLAs filing papers: CEO

The disqualified legislators can file their nominations for the October 21 bypolls, but whether or not they will be accepted is a question that has no answer for now, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday.

“No one can stop one from filing nominations,” Kumar told reporters. “But whether it will be accepted or not is a question.” The officer declined to comment on the Election Commission’s submission before the Supreme Court that the Speaker’s order disqualifying the MLAs should not deprive them of their right to contest the bypolls.

Kumar announced that the process of enrolling new voters for the Karnataka West Graduates', Karnataka South-East Graduates', Karnataka North-East Teachers' and Bangalore Teachers' constituencies will start on October 1. The tenure of the legislators representing these constituencies will end in June 2020. The final publication of the electoral rolls will be done on December 30, 2019, Kumar said.