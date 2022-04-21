PSI scam: No question of shielding anyone, says Bommai

No question of shielding anyone involved in PSI recruitment scam, says CM Bommai

He said that the state government handed over the case to the CID soon after alleged irregularities came to light

Gururaja B R
  • Apr 21 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 18:42 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made it clear that the government will not shield anyone involved in the alleged Police Sub Inspectors' recruitment scam.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the state government handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) soon after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process came to light. The probe is under way and CID sleuths have arrested several people including the gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil. The investigating team has intensified its probe, the CM said.

Reiterating that Divya Hagaragi is not the BJP leader, he clarified that there is no question of shielding her, adding that the CID team has raided the education institution run by her.

Reacting to a demand for conducting re-examination for PSI posts, Bommai said a call will be taken after the probe report arrives. Congress has hushed up several recruitment scandals that came to light during its rule earlier, the CM claimed.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
PSI
recruitment scam

