No question of stopping Mekedatu project: Yediyurappa

No question of stopping Mekedatu project: BS Yediyurappa

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opposed the project on the grounds that it would hurt farmers in his state

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 14:55 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the Karnataka government would go ahead with the implementation of Mekedatu project, and there was no question of stopping it.

"We are in a comfortable situation (with regard to the implementation of Mekedatu project). There is no question of stopping it," the Chief Minister said, responding to media queries.

The Karnataka government will implement the project within legal bounds, he said. His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opposed the project on the grounds that it would hurt farmers in his state.

Also Read | Karnataka to continue legal battle on Mekedatu project across Cauvery river

Yediyurappa recalled that he had written to Stalin to allow the project as it would benefit people from both the states. "They have not responded positively. Yet, we will implement the project," he said. In his response to Yediyurappa on Monday, Stalin had asked Karnataka government to not pursue the project.

While Karnataka government has maintained that the drinking water project would go ahead, TN is piling pressure on the Centre to stop the project, maintaining that it would impair the flow of Cauvery water.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Mekedatu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 