No question of stopping Mekedatu project: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the Karnataka government would go ahead with the implementation of Mekedatu project, and there was no question of stopping it.

"We are in a comfortable situation (with regard to the implementation of Mekedatu project). There is no question of stopping it," the Chief Minister said, responding to media queries.

The Karnataka government will implement the project within legal bounds, he said. His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opposed the project on the grounds that it would hurt farmers in his state.

Yediyurappa recalled that he had written to Stalin to allow the project as it would benefit people from both the states. "They have not responded positively. Yet, we will implement the project," he said. In his response to Yediyurappa on Monday, Stalin had asked Karnataka government to not pursue the project.

While Karnataka government has maintained that the drinking water project would go ahead, TN is piling pressure on the Centre to stop the project, maintaining that it would impair the flow of Cauvery water.