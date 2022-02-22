Now, private schools in Karnataka come up with dress code for parents

Even as the state is grappling with hijab row, some private unaided schools in the state have now come up with a dress code for parents also.

Considering that several parents are in informal dresses while dropping and picking up their wards from schools, some private unaided schools have imposed a dress code for parents.

According to the details available from the circulars/communications sent by schools, they have been restricted from wearing Bermuda, shorts, sports gear, house wear, sleeveless and track pant etc.

One such advisory issued by a prime school located in Bengaluru South reads: “Adhere to the dress code while visiting the school - Formal/Semi-Formal. Refrain from wearing shorts, Bermuda, Sleeveless, Track Pants, Sports gear, Nightwear, House wear etc..”.

Also Read | ‘We hope hijab controversy will be resolved harmoniously’

According to the private school management representatives and principals, the way the parents/guardians are coming to schools to drop and pick up the children has forced them to enforce a dress code.

The principal of a private unaided school located in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, said, “You don’t believe how embarrassing it is for our teachers, staff, and even for some parents. Some parents used to come in their nightwears to pick up and drop”.

The move has received a mixed reaction from parents.

Shilpa Prashanth, a parent, said, “It is true that we parents should have some dress sense as hundreds of other kids, including our children would be watching us. What we wear should not embarrass others”.

Also Read — Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka HC

However, some parents feel that dress is their choice. “Schools must not impose dress code on parents. We should be allowed to wear what we are comfortable with. It is sad that some private schools have started controlling even parents,” Vani C, another parent, said.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We don’t know whether we should blame the long-run work from home provided by several companies. The schools have been reopened physical classes now. But parents coming to schools in their house costumes and it is surprising”.

He added that the parents must wear a decent dress while entering the school campus, whether it is for office work, drop or pick up purposes. “The dresses like Bermuda, shorts are not allowed at many temples and how can the parents wear them to schools,” he questioned.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: