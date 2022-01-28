Omicron dominates Covid third wave in Karnataka: Sudhakar

Hours after tweeting on Friday that the Delta variant dominated the Covid third wave in Karnataka, State Health Minister K Sudhakar clarified that it was both Omicron and the Delta strains.

"Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7% Delta Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta," the minister tweeted.

Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: 🔹Second wave: 90.7% Delta 🔹Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta#COVID19 #Omicron #Delta pic.twitter.com/xZUkHYMVTS — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 28, 2022

He deleted his previous tweet, where he had said, "Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron."

According to the data gathered using genome sequencing activity for a sample of 5,659, up to December 2021, there were cases of 4,027 Delta and its sublineages, 156 Alpha cases, 66 Omicron cases and 184 cases of ETA, BETA, Kappa and Pango.

However, during January 2022 where 1,853 samples were taken for genome sequencing, there were 1,049 Omicron cases, 404 Delta and its sublineage and 102 cases of ETA, BETA, Kappa and Pango.

