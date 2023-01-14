Omicron variant XBB found in 203 of 232 samples sent in December in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Department has received genome sequencing reports of 232 RT-PCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in December, and they have revealed, new XBB sublineage of the Omicron variant of Covid in 203 samples.

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) has confirmed this and this sublineage has dominated in December. But no new “Variant Of Concern (VOC)” of Covid is reported.

The reports have also revealed that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA2 has been confirmed in 26 samples; BA5 is confirmed in 2 samples; BA1.1.529 is found in one sample.

Meanwhile, State Covid Technical Advisory Committee Chairperson Dr M K Sudarshan told DH that XBB has been in circulation in India since August. It has not caused a rise in cases or hospitalisations or deaths. It is an upper respiratory tract infection and it is mild.

He reiterated that 90 per cent of us have immunity to Omicron, its sublineages and other old variants of Covid detected in the state either due to vaccine or past infection based on age and comorbidities. Yet children, senior citizens, pregnant women and those with co-morbid conditions must take precautions.

Dr Sudarshan stressed that there is no fear of a new Covid wave, until a new VOC is reported.

Health Department is doing genome sequencing of Covid positive samples with CT value below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, those hospitalised or from large clusters with more than five cases or wherever there is an outbreak with more than 15 cases. 5 to 10 per cent of Covid positive samples are considered for genome sequencing. As many as 90 per cent of these RTPCR samples were sent from Bengaluru and the rest were from other parts of the state, according to Health Department sources.

On January 13, among 12,431 samples tested, only 34 were positive and there were no deaths and the positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent. The day's fatality rate and weekly fatality rate too were zero.