Online classes not kind on kindergarten kids: Experts

The government is likely to restrict schools from conducting online classes for LKG and UKG students, while officials feel children up to Class 3 should be exempted from the same.

A report submitted by the director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) had clearly said that online classes should not be conducted for children up to the age of 6 years. The department of public instructions is now framing guidelines for the same.

Exemption till class 3

The issue was also discussed during a meeting conducted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar where officials said, it is not advisable to allow online education for children from pre-primary to Class 3.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

The department is issuing a detailed circular about the same along with guidelines to conduct online classes by Monday.

Dr K G Jagadeesha, commissioner, department of public instruction, said, “The matter was discussed and no decision has been taken yet about online classes. Regarding online classes for LKG and UKG, we will issue a circular by Monday.”

However, several parents have communicated to the schools their opposition to conduct online classes for their wards studying in kindergarten.

“We brought this to the notice of the department also. How can the schools expect a four- or five-year-old to sit in front of the screen and concentrate?” a parent questioned.

“In my daughter’s school, they are conducting a practice session by providing online karate and art classes, but she is not showing interest. I am going to ask the school authorities not to conduct the online class for her,” another parent said.

Many parents have responded to Suresh Kumar’s message on social media and urged him not to entertain online classes for pre-primary children.

“Children watching television and playing games on mobile phones is different from attending the online class. The schools must understand this. Conducting regular classes for kindergarten kids after things return to normalcy will not make a big difference,” says another parent, who is also a teacher.