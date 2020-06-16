Ordinance on land reforms in a week, says Karnataka Revenue Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that an ordinance will be issued soon to repeal some of the sections in the Land Reforms Act that has become "hurdles" for industrialists.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia), the minister said that he has already replied to questions raised by the opposition over the changes in the Act.

"As far as the questions of the Opposition are concerned, nobody has spoken after I gave my reply. Our stand is very clear. We have fixed the ceiling of 108 acres to ensure large industries do not acquire large parcels of land," he said.

After Kassia members from across the state welcomed the government's move, Ashoka said: "Since the Assembly is not in session, an ordinance will be issued within a week to expedite the process of the reform. We have to change as per the time. We can't compete with other states with age old laws," he said.