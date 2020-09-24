'Over 2.14L drivers received Covid-19 cash aid'

The state government on Thursday admitted in the Assembly that over five lakh auto and taxi drivers were yet to receive financial assistance announced in the month of May to help them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a package comprising financial assistance to the drivers, farmers, barbers and other communities. Of this, the government had said Rs 5,000 will be given to 7.75 lakh drivers in the state.

"We estimated there were 7.75 lakh auto and taxi drivers based on vehicle registration data. Of this, only 2.45 lakh people applied and 2.14 lakh have received the assistance," Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly, during a discussion on the supplementary estimates.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah hit out at the government for not being able to cover all 7.75 lakh drivers. "There are impractical conditions for drivers to receive the assistance. One of them is that they need to have a badge, but half of them don't have one," he said. "This package was announced when there was a lockdown during which autos and cabs weren't allowed. Drivers lived on doles and loans. Is it not injustice to five lakh drivers who didn't receive the assistance," he asked.

BJP's Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said the government should relax conditions for drivers. "Even the Centre has done away with badges. Also, owner-cum-driver isn't eligible at present. If these clauses are removed, the government will be able to reach 7 lakh drivers," he said.

Madhuswamy lost his cool when former Congress minister R V Deshpande urged the government to dig into its records and identify drivers who have not applied for the assistance. "If we don't recognise drivers based on badges in urban areas, imagine what the situation will be. Do you expect the government to go door-to-door in search of drivers?" Madhuswamy said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the government should sit with officials and legislators to find a way out of the technicalities.

The supplementary estimates aggregating Rs 4,008 crore expenditure the government has incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic was passed in the Assembly.