'Panel of senior writers soon for research on classical Kannada'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that a committee comprising of senior writers will be formed to advise the government on conducting comprehensive research on classical language Kannada.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana here, he said his government was ready to provide any amount of funds for research on Kannada.

Responding to charges made by the meet president Doddarange Gowda regarding the poor allocation of funds to Kannada by the central government after the language got classical status in 2008, Bommai said, so far, the state had received Rs 13.3 crore for research in Kannada.

He conceded that there was greater scope for research in the language. However, due to poor infrastructure and other reasons, it could not be done.

“Several research works are going on at various levels in Kannada. However, due to lack of a proper building and study materials, we are not getting quality works,” he said.

Bommai said his government had given additional funds to renovate a building in Mysuru to house a centre for this purpose. He assured Gowda of withdrawing all non-cognizable cases against Kannada activists who were booked during protests to protect the interests of Karnataka.