Protest against China made products in Hubballi

People hold protest against China made products in Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:34 ist

Protest against China-made products continued in Hubballi on Saturday (June 20) also, as Shree Gajanan Mahamandal members staged a protest on Coen Road, and burnt the banner having the portrait of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

"In the wake of serious Indo-China clash at Eastern Ladakh, the Union Government should ban the import of Chinese goods. Condemning the Chinese move, all Indians should support the Indian government and should boycott all Chinese products," said Mahamandal president D Govindrao.

Protesters also raised slogans and displayed tricolour. Ningappa Morabad, Venkatesh Katavate, Vinayak Shirkol, and others took part in the protest.

