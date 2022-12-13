PM expressed helplessness about water dispute: Gowda

PM expressed helplessness in resolving water dispute, says Deve Gowda

Gowda, who met Modi here, told reporters that he has brought to the prime minister's notice the injustice meted out to Karnataka in inter-state water disputes

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 22:45 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his helplessness in resolving the inter-state water disputes due to non-co-operation from the states.

Gowda, who met Modi here, told reporters that he has brought to the prime minister's notice the injustice meted out to Karnataka in inter-state water disputes, including Kaveri, Krishna and Mahadayi.

"The prime minister told me that it would be difficult for him to take decisions on inter-state water disputes, due to non-cooperation from the states," Gowda said.

Gowda also threatened to stage a dharna in Delhi if the Centre failed to approve all the long pending irrigation projects in Karnataka.

He submitted a memorandum to the prime minister to include the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community in the central OBC list. "Since the Kunchitiga community is the most backward, including them in the central OBC list would be helpful for the community," he said.

Criticising former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, the former PM said the Lingayat leader was blocking development works in Hassan district. He also said he had requested the prime minister to construct a new airport in Hassan as per its original design.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H D Deve Gowda
B S Yediyurappa
Narendra Modi
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

 