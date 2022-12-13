PM expressed helplessness in resolving water dispute, says Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his helplessness in resolving the inter-state water disputes due to non-co-operation from the states.

Gowda, who met Modi here, told reporters that he has brought to the prime minister's notice the injustice meted out to Karnataka in inter-state water disputes, including Kaveri, Krishna and Mahadayi.

"The prime minister told me that it would be difficult for him to take decisions on inter-state water disputes, due to non-cooperation from the states," Gowda said.

Gowda also threatened to stage a dharna in Delhi if the Centre failed to approve all the long pending irrigation projects in Karnataka.

He submitted a memorandum to the prime minister to include the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community in the central OBC list. "Since the Kunchitiga community is the most backward, including them in the central OBC list would be helpful for the community," he said.

Criticising former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, the former PM said the Lingayat leader was blocking development works in Hassan district. He also said he had requested the prime minister to construct a new airport in Hassan as per its original design.