PM inaugurates free-of-cost medical college & hospital in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 'Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research' (SMSIMSR) & 'Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block', a totally-free-of-cost medical college and hospital, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district.

Also Read — PM inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru

The SMSIMSR hospital has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, an official release said. Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR would provide medical education and quality medical care -- completely free of cost to all, it said. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023, the release said.