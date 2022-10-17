'Pond man' Kamegowda, who earned praise from PM, passes away

'Pond man' Kamegowda, who was praised by PM, no more

Kamegowda was the recipient of many awards including 'Basavashree'  for his service in the conservation of water

DHNS
DHNS, Malavalli (Mandya dist),
  • Oct 17 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 16:08 ist
Environment conservationist Kamegowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Kalmane Kamegowda (84), who drew the attention of the nation for constructing 16 check dams at Basavanadoddi village in the Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, passed away on Monday morning.

Popularly known as the 'Pond Man', Kamegowda was the recipient of many awards including 'Basavashree'  for his service in the conservation of water.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had mentioned the efforts of Kamegowda in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. 

Kamegowda leaves behind his wife, two sons, and grandchildren.

Mandya District incharge Minister K Gopalaiah condoled the demise of Kamegowda. 

Kamegowda
Karnataka
Karnataka News

