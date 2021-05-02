Pralhad Joshi blames division of votes for thin victory margin of BJP in Belagavi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said low turn-out of voters and division of votes resulted in a thin margin of victory of BJP’s candidate Mangala Angadi in the by-polls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said the party’s traditional Maratha votes were ‘eaten up’ by MSE. The party will ensure that in future the Maratha votes do not get divided.

He said voters of Belagavi have not deserted them in such keenly contested polls. This victory is proof of the trust people of Belagavi have in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said they were expecting Mangala Angadi, wife of late Union minister Suresh Angadi, to win the seat with at least a margin of 60,000 votes.

Joshi said by-polls are never an indicator of future general elections. These results will not have any impact on future elections. Party will have a detailed discussion on the poll results in the State and nation.

He said Mangala will decide on the development works of the Belagavi constituency and as Union minister will extend all possible help.