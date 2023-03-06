Pralhad Joshi demands apology from DKS over 'cooker blast' remark

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has demanded an apology from KPCC president D K Shivakumar for trying to mislead the people on the Mangaluru cooker blast by calling it a minor incident.

"The terror outfit ISIS itself has claimed responsibility for the cooker blast. Will you (D K Shivakumar) support ISIS or Taliban? Will you tender a public apology?. Two months back, Shivakumar had termed the cooker blast a minor accident and that the BJP was using it to divert public attention," Joshi said addressing a district-level convention of beneficiaries of various central and state programmes.

Taking a dig at the appeasement politics of the Congress and its allies, Joshi said, "The Union government is trying to corner Pakistan over its state-sponsored terrorism. We are striving for the inclusion of Pakistan in the grey list. But Congress is creating hurdles in our efforts to isolate Pakistan. Its leader Rahul Gandhi delivers a lecture at Cambridge University against India's interests and now Shivakumar calls a terror act a minor incident," the Union minister charged.