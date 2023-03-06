Joshi demands apology from DKS over cooker blast remark

Pralhad Joshi demands apology from DKS over 'cooker blast' remark

Congress is creating hurdles in our efforts to isolate Pakistan, Pralhad Joshi said

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Mar 06 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 06:37 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI photo

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has demanded an apology from KPCC president D K Shivakumar for trying to mislead the people on the Mangaluru cooker blast by calling it a minor incident.

"The terror outfit ISIS itself has claimed responsibility for the cooker blast. Will you (D K Shivakumar) support ISIS or Taliban? Will you tender a public apology?. Two months back, Shivakumar had termed the cooker blast a minor accident and that the BJP was using it to divert public attention," Joshi said addressing a district-level convention of beneficiaries of various central and state programmes.

Taking a dig at the appeasement politics of the Congress and its allies, Joshi said, "The Union government is trying to corner Pakistan over its state-sponsored terrorism. We are striving for the inclusion of Pakistan in the grey list. But Congress is creating hurdles in our efforts to isolate Pakistan. Its leader Rahul Gandhi delivers a lecture at Cambridge University against India's interests and now Shivakumar calls a terror act a minor incident," the Union minister charged.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pralhad Joshi
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 