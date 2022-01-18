Pralhad Joshi wants Karnataka weekend curfew to be relaxed

Expressing his personal view that economic activities should continue, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that there was no need for lockdown and called for a relaxation of weekend curfew.

With vaccinations being conducted on a large scale and medical infrastructure upgraded, Joshi felt there was a need to relax curbs in Karnataka.

"This is my personal opinion. Weekend curfew has to be relaxed as the economic activities should go on. People should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, while the government should also enforce the norms properly," he said.

"Total lockdown was imposed in 2020 as medical infrastructure was not equipped and vaccination had not come. Now, there is no need for total lockdown, and the Centre has asked states to have micro-containment zones wherever cases are more. More focus should be given to tracking and tracing cases," he added.

Check out latest DH videos here