Prof M R Doreswamy for digital mode of education

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 29 2020, 13:09 ist
Prof M R Doreswamy, advisor (education reforms) to the government of Karnataka has suggested Chief Minister to promote a digital mode of education to continue the bonding between teacher and student even during crisis situations like COVID-19 pandemic.

In a set of recommendations submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he urged for the need to set up a dedicated university for specially-abled children. "In Uttar Pradesh, there is a dedicated university for specially-abled children and state needs to follow the path as there are funds available from union government for development of specially-abled persons," he mentioned.

Other recommendations:

- The government must identify colleges with poor infrastructure and merge them with NAAC A grade colleges for development purpose by creating a cluster concept
- The public holidays must be celebrated in a meaningful way by organising conferences and seminars about life and work of great personalities
- Insert accountability to tweak the existing procedure to prevent poor quality education outcome 
 

