PSI exam scam fallout? Karnataka ADGP Amrit Paul transferred

The state government on Wednesday transferred Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, and posted him as ADGP, Internal Security Division (ISD).

According to sources, the government took the decision in the wake of the scam in the exam that was held last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors.

On April 12, officials from the CID’s Financial Intelligence Unit had visited Paul’s office for more than two hours, seeking information about the recruitment exam.

R Hitendra, ADGP, Crimes and Technical Services, Bengaluru, has been given the concurrent charge as ADGP, Recruitment. Arun Jeji Chakravarthy, who was ADGP, ISD, has not been given any posting as of now.

The government is in the process of restructuring IPS postings and may appoint a new officer as ADGP, Recruitment, in the coming days.

The PSI recruitment scam came to light three weeks ago, and a case was registered at the Chowk police station in Kalaburagi.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later took over the probe. In the exam, which was held on October 3, 2021, some candidates who had actually answered very few questions were later mysteriously found to have attempted all the questions and scored high marks.

The CID has found that the fraud took place at an exam centre in the Kalaburagi district and made several arrests in the case. Congress leaders, especially Chittapur MLA Priyank M Kharge, called for transferring Paul, saying the scam took place in his tenure. In a press conference, Kharge feared that the senior officer would influence the investigation if he was allowed to continue in the same post.

Paul is the first officer to be transferred after the CID launched a probe into the scam.

