PSI exam scam: Kingpin surrenders to CID officials

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 01 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 16:21 ist
PSI recruitment exam scam kingpin Manjunath Melakundi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Irrigation Department assistant engineer Manjunath Melakundi, one of the kingpins in the rigging of PSI recruitment exam, surrendered himself before CID officials on Sunday. 

He arrived in an autorickshaw at the CID camp office located in Aiwan-e-Shahi guest house in the Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka

