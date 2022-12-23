PSI job scam: Main accused at large

D R Patil, the main accused in the PSI job scam, is still at large.

Patil was out on conditional bail on December 15. He did not appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials despite three notices.

He had given two personal bonds of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties. The court had restricted him from going outside its limits. Patil had also given an undertaking that he would not threaten witnesses and appear before the court regularly, said the police.

The CID sleuths said that plea would be filed in the High Court seeking cancellation of his bail as he failed to comply with the order.