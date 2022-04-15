PUE department Facebook link not working

The Facebook page created by Pre-University Education Department to help students prepare for exams is not working, frustrating II PU students looking for last-minute assistance.

The page, created in December last year, stopped working just a week before the exams. “When we click the link for the page on the PUE Department website, it says ‘page not found’,” said a disappointed student who tried opening the page several times. “I heard that the page has several motivational videos,” said another student.

Department officials reiterated that the page was working and they would verify it. “There could be technical errors since the department switched to a new website. But the Facebook page is working fine when we opened it (at our end). We’ll check why the link isn’t working,”said an official.

