Quarrying banned around Karnataka's Karinjeshwara Temple

The state government has banned quarry activities in the 2-km radius of Karinjeshwara Temple in Bantwal taluk.

According to the notification issued by Under Secretary to Government Commerce and Industry (mines), the ban order is issued as per Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1994.

The Karinjeshwara Temple is situated at Kavalamudoor village. The two-km radius of the temple is restricted for religious activities and all the quarry and crusher activities will be banned with immediate effect until further order, the notification said.

It may be recalled that Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R had written to the government seeking to ban quarrying up to two-km radius of the temple.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) Bantwal had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 19, 2022, urging the government to protect the temple’s sanctity by banning all quarry activities in the area surrounding the temple.

The chief minister, in turn, had directed the district administration to look into the issue.

Accordingly, a team comprising assistant commissioner and deputy director of mines and geology department conducted a joint inspection of the spot on January 12. Based on the report of the committee, the DC had written to the state government.