Railway cops hand over Khanapur youth murder case to district police

The railway police have handed over the investigation into the murder of a 24-year-old youth from Khanapur, whose body was found near the railway tracks on the outskirts of the town on September 28 last, to the district police.

Arbaz Mulla, 24, a resident of Khanapur, had a love affair with a girl from another faith and the latter’s family was opposed to their relationship.

Arbaz and his mother Nazima Sheikh, who works as a teacher in a Urdu school, had been allegedly threatened by the family members of the girl and activists of a Hindu organisation.

Both the families had held a meeting in the presence of Hindu activists and Arbaz had deleted all pictures and chats he had with the girl and had also destroyed the sim card in his cell phone. His mother had also met their monetary demand.

Arbaz, who was in car resale business, was later found dead. His hands and legs had been tied and head severed. Prima facie it appeared that he was murdered at some other place and his body was dumped near the railway tracks.

The railway police had detained eight persons for inquiry. As the murder took place elsewhere, it was handed over to the district police for investigation.

It is suspected that activists of a Hindu organisation murdered Arbaz due to his love affair with the girl and her family members were part of it.

Arbaz’s mother has accused activists of Sriram Sene, one of them identified as ‘Maharaj,’ as responsible for the murder of her son as the accused had threatened them earlier.

It is not known whether the activists named by her were associated with the Sriram Sene or its breakaway faction Sriram Sena Hindustan.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed to DH that the investigation has been handed over to the district police.

A special investigation team led by the deputy superintendent of police of Bailhongal sub-division has been formed. About 40 persons have been inquired, but none of them has been arrested or detained, he said. The Khanapur police have registered a case.

