Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, Rs 1,000-crore for temples, mutts in CM Bommai's pre-poll Budget

Budget: Ram Mandir, ₹1K-cr for temples, mutts in K'taka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 12:06 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

In his government's last Budget ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ramanagara and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for developments of temples and mutts.

"In the next two years, there will be a comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and mutts across the state," Bommai said. 

More to follow...

 

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Ram Temple

