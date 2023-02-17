Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, Rs 1,000-crore for temples, mutts in CM Bommai's pre-poll Budget

In his government's last Budget ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ramanagara and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for developments of temples and mutts.
"In the next two years, there will be a comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and mutts across the state," Bommai said.
More to follow...
