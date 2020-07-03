Rebuked by parents over video game, boy ends life

Upset over parents’ scolding for playing games on his smartphone, a 15-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Brahmapur layout here in the wee hours of Friday.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Rahul Sharanappa Sollapur. He was to secure admission for Class 10 this academic year. Over the past few months, the boy is said to be spending most of his day’s time playing games.

The parents had also advised him to stay away from the video games, but they found him busy with the smartphone on Thursday night also. The parents reprimanded him for being addicted to video games. Upset, the boy ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his home around 2 am. The incident came to light in the morning, they said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar police station.