Return degrees to Modi, DKS tells unemployed youth

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Saturday gave a clarion call to unemployed youngsters to send their degree certificates en masse back to the government.

“I am giving a call to all unemployed youth to return their degree certificates to PM Modi,” he said.

"Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. Instead of government jobs, the government could have formulated policies to create jobs in the private sector. Instead, two crore jobs were lost,” Shivakumar said, justifying the Youth Congress’ decision to observe Modi’s birthday (September 17) as Unemployment Day.

Meanwhile, the party will launch a nationwide contest to select spokespersons for the party.

“Selection will take place in every state. The contest will be held on Nehru’s birthday (November 14),” Congress leader BL Shankar said. “At present, the party itself was choosing spokespersons. Hitting the brakes on this practice, real talent will be selected. This will also help the party’s organization,” he said, adding that five persons will be selected in every district.

