Rise in fuel prices proves costly for farmers

With the mechanisation of farm activities appearing to be viable due to the shortage of labourers and rising wages, the hike in fuel prices has turned the farmers’ calculations during this Kharif season upside down.

The farmers who had engaged tillers and tractors on rental basis for tilling the paddy fields during the season will be forced to spend more money when compared to the corresponding period in previous year.

Diesel price has touched Rs 94.49 per litre while the price of petrol has reached

Rs 103.49 per litre.

“Increase in fuel prices resulted in the hike of tractor, tiller and transplanter machine rental charges. A year ago, they were charging Rs 900 per hour for tilling paddy fields. This year, the rental charges have increased to Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 per hour,” Srinivas, a farmer, said.

While the tillers were available for Rs 450 to Rs 500 per hour a year ago, today the rental charges have increased to Rs 550 per hour. Even the rental charges for transplanter have increased, the farmers complained.

“On one hand, farmers have been hit by the shortage of skilled labourers with

knowledge of transplantation of paddy seedlings. The increase in fuel price is an additional burden on them,” lamented another farmer from Puttur.

Rising fuel prices will also result in increased cost of transportation of harvested agricultural produce, sourcing of seeds and fertilisers. As a result, the overall cost of cultivation has increased, farmers added.

Farmers feel that government can help farmers by increasing minimum support price (MSP).

Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene General Secretary Manohar Shetty said, “Government should announce diesel subsidy for Yantradhara – Custom Hire Service Centres that rent out machines used in farming on the lines of diesel subsidy declared for fishermen. The diesel subsidy will help in reducing rental charges. The government should also chalk out a plan to procure paddy from farmers by fixing scientific price after calculating production cost through cooperative societies.”