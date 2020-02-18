RTPS in full gear even before summer sets in

Summer is yet to set in. But the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) is already generating 70% of its total capacity of 1,720 MW from its eight units.

The plant is adding about 30 million units (MUs) of power a day to the state grid against the generation capacity of 41.28 MU.

RTPS executive director Venugopal said, except unit-I, which is under maintenance, the other seven units are generating power.

“We will run the units to optimum level during the peak hours in the morning and evening as demand is more during this time,” he said.

The demand for electricity from thermal power stations may come down in March as solar energy will be available to the maximum level as summer will be setting in, he said, adding the RTPS had added all most 30 MUs a day in the month of January also.

After a gap of almost one and a half years, unit 1 of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS), with installed capacity of 800 MW, started power generation last week. The unit is, at present, adding 425 MW power a day to the state grid.

YTPS chief engineer Shashikanth told DH that power generation at unit 1 was stopped in April 2018 due to technical snags. After some modifications, the unit started generation four days ago. For the past two days, it is generating 425-430 MW a day. The works are underway to commence power generation from unit 2, which has installed capacity of 800 MW, he stated.

As many as 22,000 tonnes of coal is required per unit per day at YTPS to generate power.