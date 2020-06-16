S M Krishna, D K Shivakumar family in marriage alliance

S M Krishna, D K Shivakumar family in marriage alliance

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2020, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 03:41 ist
KPCC President D K Shivakumar

The families of KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Cafe Coffee Day founder Late V G Siddhartha met in the former's house on Monday, to take forward the marriage alliance between Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and V G Siddhartha's son Amarthya Hegde.

The bride and groom to-be are said to have exchanged garlands in an intimate ceremony organised at Shivakumar's residence in Sadashivanagar. Amarthya Hegde is the grandson of former chief minister S M Krishna. The alliance was proposed before the untimely demise of V G Siddhartha and was kept on hold until now, according to sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S M Krishna
D K Shivakumar
kpcc

What's Brewing

 