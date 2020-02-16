S T Somashekar defends Anand Singh's appointment as Forest Minister

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar defended the appointment of Anand Singh as Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister and said that it is not possible to close the cases against him using power.

Somashekar was speaking to reporters, on Sunday, during his visit to Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill, here. Somashekar said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has all the information about Anand Singh and he will take the right decission.

It has to be noted that Anand Singh has been accused in several criminal cases, facing three Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) trails in encroachment and mining cases. The Congress has been opposing Singh’s appointment as Forest Minister.

Somashekar also said that it is not possible for Singh to close the cases using power. The officials would have to think a hundred times and face the consequences in future if they go against the law. The Congress party leaders are indulging in politics in connection with Anand Singh case, he said.

When asked about the allegation against Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s son allegedly involved in a car accident in which two people were killed on the spot on National Highway 50 at Mariyammanahalli near Hosapete, Somashekar said he has no information about it. Ashoka himself has issued statement about the incident, he said.