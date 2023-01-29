‘Santro’ case: AAP demands answers from Karnataka government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded that the government should make more information public on racketeer ‘Santro’ Ravi.

“It has been over two weeks since the arrest of ‘Santro’ Ravi, but the government has not let out any information about the investigation. Are they trying to shield him or do away with him?” AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa said.

He questioned the government’s lack of action against those who might have helped Ravi to amass a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and asked why ED, CBI, or Income Tax department had not begun investigation. Targeting ADGP Alok Kumar, Kalappa said: “Why is the ADGP not investigating the links of this white-collar criminal with politicians? Alok Kumar should not budge to political pressure.”