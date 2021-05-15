Second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT reaches Bengaluru

The second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Kalinganagar in Odisha's Jajpur district reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The third such train to the State with 120 MT LMO from Tatanagar in Jharkhand will reach here on Saturday evening, the South Western Railway said.

The 2nd Oxygen Express carrying 120 MT of Oxygen reached Bengaluru today early morning and the 3rd one with an additional 120 MT will arrive today evening. @RailMinIndia continues to augment our requirements of life-saving Oxygen to fight Covid-19.@narendramodi @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/VaIyunh6lF — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 15, 2021

The total tonnage of LMO from both the trains is 240 MT, SWR added.