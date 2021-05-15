Second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT reaches Bengaluru

2nd Oxygen Express to K'taka with 120 MT reaches B'luru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  May 15 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:41 ist
Second Oxygen express trains arrives in Bengaluru. Credit: Screengrab via Twitter/@BSYBJP

The second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Kalinganagar in Odisha's Jajpur district reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The third such train to the State with 120 MT LMO from Tatanagar in Jharkhand will reach here on Saturday evening, the South Western Railway said.

The total tonnage of LMO from both the trains is 240 MT, SWR added.

 

