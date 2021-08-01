Ground work lacking on environment, says NGT

Seminars galore, ground work lacking on environment, says NGT

It said the real problem comes with regard to the implementation and execution of the orders

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 02:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Green Tribunal has said despite a lot of seminars, lectures held in the name of protection of the environment, the work on the ground was lacking.

The NGT said that the torch-bearer for the protection of the environment in the last about 40 years is only the judiciary.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made these observations while quashing the environmental clearance granted to a high-rise luxury project in Bengaluru.

Also read: Powerful ‘govt’ forces allowed Bengaluru luxury project on sensitive lake land: NGT

“A lot of seminars, lectures and debates are held in the name of protection of the environment by Executive, political and otherwise but on the ground level substantial work is wanting,”  the bench said.

The tribunal said that the Executive sometimes feels satisfied by framing some laws without being serious about the execution and implementation thereof.

The tribunal said that even when orders are passed on the judicial side, the real problem comes with regard to the implementation and execution of the orders.

“Sooner is the better that the Executives understand and show more responsibility and accountability towards nature and ecology before it is too late rendering the things improbable and impossible to be reversed,” the bench said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

National Green Tribunal
NGT
India News
Karnataka
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 