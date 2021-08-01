Seminars galore, ground work lacking on environment, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal has said despite a lot of seminars, lectures held in the name of protection of the environment, the work on the ground was lacking.

The NGT said that the torch-bearer for the protection of the environment in the last about 40 years is only the judiciary.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made these observations while quashing the environmental clearance granted to a high-rise luxury project in Bengaluru.

“A lot of seminars, lectures and debates are held in the name of protection of the environment by Executive, political and otherwise but on the ground level substantial work is wanting,” the bench said.

The tribunal said that the Executive sometimes feels satisfied by framing some laws without being serious about the execution and implementation thereof.

The tribunal said that even when orders are passed on the judicial side, the real problem comes with regard to the implementation and execution of the orders.

“Sooner is the better that the Executives understand and show more responsibility and accountability towards nature and ecology before it is too late rendering the things improbable and impossible to be reversed,” the bench said.