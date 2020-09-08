Session: Covid-19 test must for Karnataka MLAs, participants

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the upcoming session of the Karnataka legislature will face several restrictions this year. While galleries for the general public will be closed for the session from September 21 to 30, all participants will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests for Covid-19.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told reporters that everyone who participates in the session will have to get tested before 72 hours and keep their Covid-19 reports with them.

"RT-PCR tests will be conducted at the taluk and district level (for MLAs). On August 18, officials and media persons will be tested. Covid-19 negative certificate is compulsory for participation," he said.

Inside the Assembly, seats of various members are separated by transparent shields. Participants will also have to wear face shields, which will be provided. Gunmen will be seated outside the Assembly canteen, while discussions are being held regarding seating arrangements for media persons, Kageri said.

He said that while all proceedings will go on as normal, a few have raised objections to the duration of the session saying that it was insufficient.

"There are 10 Bills, 19 ordinances and two Bills pending from the previous session. Though it is a difficult task to discuss all Bills along with other proceedings during the session, the Business Advisory Committee will hold discussions and finalise the issue," the Speaker said.

Kageri requested those bringing delegations to Vidhana Soudha during the session to meet the concerned ministers at the Legislators Home or their chambers. Precautionary measures will be taken for those legislators aged above 70 years. Unstarred questions will be sent via e-mail to the legislators, he added.