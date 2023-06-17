Telangana says it doesn't have rice; setback for K’taka

Setback for Karnataka as Telangana says it doesn't have rice

Karnataka requires up to 4.45 lakh metric tonnes to distribute 10 kg rice per person to all Priority Households (PHH).

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 19:23 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. CreditL DH Photo/Pushkar V

In another setback to the Congress government, Telangana has said it does not have enough rice in stock to give to Karnataka for the Anna Bhagya scheme. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this after speaking with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao. “He said they don’t have rice,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. 

Karnataka has also approached Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh for rice. “They said they can give 1.5 lakh metric tonnes. But the rate is high. Transport cost is high,” Siddaramaiah said. 

Also Read | Karnataka unlikely to scrap 'deemed expenditure' clause

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has been asked to get in touch with Andhra Pradesh. 

“I’ve convened a meeting in the evening. Let’s see,” Siddaramaiah said. 

Karnataka requires up to 4.45 lakh metric tonnes to distribute 10 kg rice per person to all Priority Households (PHH). Of this, Karnataka will get 2.17 lakh metric tonnes from the union government under the National Food Security Act. The state must procure 2.28 lakh metric tonnes from its own resources to provide an additional 5 kg rice. 

Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah accused the Modi administration of “stalling” the Anna Bhagya scheme. On June 12, Siddaramaiah said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had approved Karnataka’s request to procure 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). But on June 13, the union ministry wrote to the FCI saying OMSS has been “discontinued” to state governments. 

Siddaramaiah has accused the union BJP government of “vendetta”, a charge the saffron party has rejected. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Anna Bhagya
Anna Bhagya scheme
Siddaramaiah
Telangana
rice
K Chandrashekar Rao

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

 