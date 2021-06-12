Siddalingaiah’s poetry spoke for Dalits

Acclaimed poet, playwright, researcher and academician Siddalingaiah, who gave the Dalit movement in Karnataka a new dimension with his fierce poetry and plays, passed away on Friday evening in Bengaluru.

The 67-year-old litterateur had tested positive for Covid last month and was admitted to Manipal Hospital on HAL Airport Road.

Siddalingaiah and his wife had tested positive for Covid infection on May 2 after experiencing cough and breathing problems in the last week of April. Initially, he was treated at Rangadore Hospital and subsequently shifted to Manipal Hospital where he was treated in the ICU. Over the last few days, Siddalingaiah was ailing with Covid pneumonia and died of multi-organ failure on Friday. He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

The soft-spoken writer was born in 1954 at Manchanabele in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district. A gold medallist from Bangalore University, Siddalingaiah had completed his research under Rashtrakavi Prof G S Shivarudrappa.

Alongside his literary activities, Siddalingaiah was known for his powerful voice against the oppression of Dalits. He was one of the co-founders of the prominent Dalit organisation—Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) along with Prof B Krishnappa, litterateur Devanuru Mahadeva and K B Siddaiah in 1974.

With his debut anthology of poems ‘Hole Madigara Haadu’ in 1975, Kannada literature was introduced a new genre of Dalit-Bandaya writings.

His poems ‘Ikkarla, Odirla’ (Bash up and kick up) achieved cult status at the peak of the Dalit movement in Karnataka while explaining the anguish of the downtrodden. ‘Nanna Janagalu Mattu Itara Kavitegalu, Kappu Kaadina Haadu, Meravanige are some of his popular collections of poetry that are celebrated even now by young activists.

His autobiography ‘Ooru Keri’ translated into English, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and Hindi won critical appreciation for its insight into the plight of Dalits and struggle for their rights.

Known for organisational and academic skills, Siddalingaiah was nominated as Member of the Legislative Council for two consecutive terms from 1988 to 2001 and later served as the chairperson of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) and Kannada Books Authority.

He had even served as the professor and Head of the Kannada department of Bangalore University and director of Kannada Study Centre.

He was presented with several prominent awards including Rajyotsava award, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award, Satyakama award, Dr B R Ambedkar award, Nadoja award, Babu Jagajivanram award, Nrupatunga award and Pampa award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues and many others have condoled death the demise of Siddalingaiah.

“Dr Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The government said noted poet Siddalingaiah’s last rites will be performed with state honours.