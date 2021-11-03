Karnataka to conduct Skill Demand Assessment Survey

Skill Demand Assessment Survey to be conducted in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

Such a survey would help to know the region-wise skill requirement specifically, Narayan said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:32 ist
C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH file photo

To enable planning of skill development training in a systematic way, a skill demand assessment survey in the state of Karnataka, Minister for Skill Development and IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

He announced after meeting with Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrashekar here.

Such a survey would help to know the region-wise skill requirement specifically, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to the current needs, said Narayan.

When the Union Minister expressed the necessity to conduct a national-level conference of IT ministers, Minister Narayan made an appeal to organise it in Karnataka itself.

Narayan opined holding such a conference would facilitate showcasing innovations happening in the state in IT & ITeS based emerging technologies. For this, the Union Minister responded positively and asked him to send a letter with regard to this, he said.

Narayan also expressed the necessity to give impetus to ‘Make-In Karnataka’ along the lines of ‘Make-In India’. He also felt that mapping of all kinds of artisans including handloom weavers needs to be done. He also emphasised that the state government would give priority to the growth of the semiconductor and electronic sectors.

