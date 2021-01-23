Soliga woman to be Republic Day guest in Delhi

Soliga woman to be Republic Day guest in Delhi

  Jan 23 2021
Madamma, 58, a Soliga woman from Hosapodu, Punajanur, Chamarajanagar, will be a guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Special Arrangement

She was selected for her work to create awareness on education among Soligas. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs invites two tribespeople from each state to the programme. 

