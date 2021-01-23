Soliga woman to be Republic Day guest in Delhi

Madamma, 58, a Soliga woman from Hosapodu, Punajanur, Chamarajanagar, will be a guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
She was selected for her work to create awareness on education among Soligas. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs invites two tribespeople from each state to the programme.
