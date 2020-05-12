Sonu Sood arranges buses to K'tata migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has arranged for buses for migrant workers from Karnataka.

The 10 buses left Thane for Gulbarga in Karnataka on Monday. Sonu’s team has secured the necessary permissions from Maharashtra and Karnataka governments.

“Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones,” he said.

In a press statement, the 46-year-old actor said that he was moved to see the migrants walking on the roads along with small kids and children. “I will continue to do so for migrants from other states,” he said.

According to him, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka were fast in processing documents.

In fact, Sonu was shocked after last week’s Aurangabad train run over the incident, in which 16 migrant workers who were walking from Jalna in Maharashtra to Bhusawal to go to their home districts of Shadol and Umaria in Madhya Pradesh.

“This is heartbreaking. People who wanted to reach their homes had a different destiny only because we couldn’t do anything for them. It’s high time we find a solution to this. These are the angels who built our homes where we are enjoying all the comfort,” he said.